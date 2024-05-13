News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2024: WMT, BABA, PDD, KHC, GME

May 13, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In corporate news, Walmart (WMT) likely benefited from same-store sales momentum amid a strong pricing position in Q1, Deutsche Bank said. Walmart shares were little changed.

Alibaba's (BABA) AliExpress and PDD's (PDD) Temu signed an agreement with South Korea's Fair Trade Commission to monitor the sale of harmful or hazardous products on their platforms, according to media reports. Alibaba shares gained 5.7%, while PDD gained 3%.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) is looking to sell Oscar Mayer, which could fetch the company $3 billion to $5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.5%.

GameStop (GME) shares soared 72% after Roaring Kitty, the social media persona behind the 2021 rally in the video game retailer's stock, resurfaced on X after a three-year hiatus.

