Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2022: MLCO,DUOL,EDR,JOBY

Consumer stocks were extending their advance late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.8%.

In company news, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) rose over 14% following reports Macau authorities are considering revisions to proposed legislation that would allow satellite casinos to continue operating at the Chinese gambling mecca. An amended version of new gaming regulations under review by Macau's legislative assembly received its first reading before a legislative panel on Friday and is on course to go before the full body later this month, according to a Macaubusiness.com report.

Duolingo (DUOL) rallied Friday, climbing more than 35% after the language-learning website reported Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also guiding its Q2 and FY22 revenue above analyst estimates. Its Q1 net loss fell by more than two-thirds, dropping to $0.31 per share from $1.04 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue rose almost 47% year-over-year to $81.2 million. The Street had been looking for a $0.37 per share loss on $77.6 million in revenue.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) gained over 19% after the prospective air-taxi company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.11 per share, improving on a $0.37 per share loss during the first three months of 2021 and topping the single-analyst estimates expecting a $0.12 per share loss during the three months ended March 31.

Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) rose 5.8% after topping analyst estimates with its Q1 results and the sports and entertainment company also raising its FY22 revenue forecast to a new range of $5.24 billion to $5.48 billion, up from $5.2 billion to $5.45 billion previously. Analysts, on average, see Endeavor generating $5.32 billion in revenue this year, according to Capital IQ.

