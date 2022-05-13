Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2022: DUOL,EDR,JOBY

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.7%.

In company news, Duolingo (DUOL) rallied Friday, climbing more than 41% after the language-learning website reported Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also guiding its Q2 and FY22 revenue above analyst estimates. Its Q1 net loss fell by more than two-thirds, dropping to $0.31 per share from $1.04 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue rose almost 47% year-over-year to $81.2 million. The Street had been looking for a $0.37 per share loss on $77.6 million in revenue.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) gained 17% after the prospective air-taxi company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.11 per share, improving on a $0.37 per share loss during the first three months of 2021 and topping the single-analyst estimates expecting a $0.12 per share loss during the three months ended March 31.

Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) rose over 12% after topping analyst estimates with its Q1 results and the sports and entertainment company also raising its FY22 revenue forecast to a new range of $5.24 billion to $5.48 billion, up from $5.2 billion to $5.45 billion previously. Analysts, on average, see Endeavor generating $5.32 billion in revenue this year, according to Capital IQ.

