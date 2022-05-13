Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2022: BRLT, CHPT, HNST, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.55% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up more than 2.

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.05 per share. The company didn't provide a comparable year-ago figure. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05. Brilliant Earth shares were down more than 11% recently.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) shares were gaining more than 6% in value after saying it has registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential resale of up to 20.7 million common shares by some shareholders.

The Honest Company (HNST) reported a Q1 net loss of $0.16 per diluted share, widening from a $0.13 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.15 per share. The Honest Company shares were more than 5% higher recently.

