Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2021: IGT,CELH,NTCO,BOOT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.0%.

In company news, International Game Technology (IGT) advanced over 10% on Thursday after Credit Suisse resumed coverage of the casino equipment company with an outperform stock rating and a $32 price target.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) climbed almost 13% after the company reported a more than 77% year-over-year increase in Q1 sales, reaching $50 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $42.1 million.

Natura & Co (NTCO) rose 5.1% after reporting a 25.8% increase in Q1 sales over year-ago levels, beating the Capital IQ consensus.

Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) added 11% after the footwear retailer late Wednesday reported net income of $0.82 per share for fiscal Q4, up from $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. Net sales increased 37.2% to $258.9 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.45 per share profit on $230.5 million in sales.

