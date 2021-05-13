Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2021: CELH,NTCO,BOOT

Consumer stocks were rising in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

In company news, Celsius Holdings (CELH) climbed 9.1% after the company reported a more than 77% year-over-year increase in Q1 sales, reaching $50 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $42.1 million.

Natura & Co (NTCO) rose 6.9% after reporting a 25.8% increase in Q1 sales over year-ago levels, beating the Capital IQ consensus.

Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) was 6% higher after the footwear retailer late Wednesday reported net income of $0.82 per share for fiscal Q4, up from $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. Net sales increased 37.2% to $258.9 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.45 per share profit on $230.5 million in sales.

