Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2021: BABA, YETI, GOOS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.11% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 10.32 renminbi ($1.58) per American depositary share, up from 9.20 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of 11.40 renminbi. Alibaba was nearly 3% lower in recent trading.

Yeti Holdings (YETI) was gaining more than 4% in value as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.38, more than triple the adjusted EPS of $0.11 a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted EPS of $0.21.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) was rallying past 4% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of C$0.01 ($0.01), compared with a C$0.12 loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for a C$0.11 loss per share.

