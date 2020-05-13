Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2020: ROKU,JCP,GRUB,UBER,COTY

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in late trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector slipping about 1.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling about 2.1%.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) dropped just over 8% after the video streaming platform disclosed plans in a new regulatory filing to sell up to four million shares of its Class A common stock from time to time.

JC Penney (JCP) raced nearly 15% higher on reports the department-store retailer was talking with lenders to secure a $450 million funding package as part of a potential bankruptcy filing later this week. It also gave executives incentives to stay. Separately, the company late Tuesday disclosed a $7.5 million prepaid incentive program to "to retain and continue to motivate" its top four executives.

GrubHub (GRUB) shed over 4%, giving back a portion of Tuesday's 29% advance. CNBC reported that the food-delivery company and Uber (UBER) remain at odds on a price for their proposed merger. Uber rejected GrubHub's most recent counter-offer valuing it at 2.15 times the price of the ride-sharing company's shares, one source told the television network. Uber shares turned about 1% higher in late trade.

Coty (COTY) fell almost 15% after an Exane BNP Paribas downgrade of the cosmetics and beauty products company to neutral from outperform and also cut its price target on Coty shares in half to $5 each.

