Markets
JCP

Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2020: JCP,GRUB,UBER,COTY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were drifting broadly lower in recent trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector slipping about 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling about 2%.

In company news, JC Penney (JCP) raced 16% higher on reports the department-store retailer was talking with lenders to secure a $450 million funding package as part of a potential bankruptcy filing later this week. It also gave executives incentives to stay.

GrubHub (GRUB) shed 5.7%, giving back a portion of Tuesday's 29% advance. CNBC reported that the food-delivery company and Uber (UBER) remain at odds on a price for their proposed merger. Uber rejected GrubHub's most recent counter-offer valuing it at 2.15 times the price of the ride-sharing company's shares, CNBC reported. The companies have held off-and-on talks for nearly one year, the television network said. Uber shares also were down 1.3%.

Coty (COTY) fell over 14% after an Exane BNP Paribas downgrade of the cosmetics and beauty products company to neutral from outperform and also cut its price target on Coty shares in half to $5 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JCP GRUB UBER COTY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular