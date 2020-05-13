Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2020: JCP,GRUB,UBER,COTY

Consumer stocks were drifting broadly lower in recent trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector slipping about 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling about 2%.

In company news, JC Penney (JCP) raced 16% higher on reports the department-store retailer was talking with lenders to secure a $450 million funding package as part of a potential bankruptcy filing later this week. It also gave executives incentives to stay.

GrubHub (GRUB) shed 5.7%, giving back a portion of Tuesday's 29% advance. CNBC reported that the food-delivery company and Uber (UBER) remain at odds on a price for their proposed merger. Uber rejected GrubHub's most recent counter-offer valuing it at 2.15 times the price of the ride-sharing company's shares, CNBC reported. The companies have held off-and-on talks for nearly one year, the television network said. Uber shares also were down 1.3%.

Coty (COTY) fell over 14% after an Exane BNP Paribas downgrade of the cosmetics and beauty products company to neutral from outperform and also cut its price target on Coty shares in half to $5 each.

