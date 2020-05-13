Consumer Sector Update for 05/13/2020: JCP, UNFI, BERY, XLP, XLF

Consumer firms were flat to higher premarket Wednesday. Consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were inactive, while shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.10% higher.

J.C. Penney (JCP) was surging past 28% as CNBC, citing people familiar with the situation, reported that the company is negotiating with lenders to secure a $450 million funding for a possible bankruptcy filing.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was gaining more than 12% in value after reporting preliminary fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.40 per diluted share, up from $0.61 per share a year ago.

Berry Global Group (BERY) was up over 1% after saying it increased its global Meltex meltblown capacity with the addition of another asset at its production facility in Berlin, Germany.

