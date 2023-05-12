Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2023: SHCO, VTRU, SPB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Soho House (SHCO) was up more than 7% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.08 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.30 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.18.

Vitru (VTRU) was climbing past 6% after saying its board authorized a share-buyback plan of up to 500,000 common shares.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) was declining by over 2% after it reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss from continuing operations of $0.14 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.14.

