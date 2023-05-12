News & Insights

Markets
NWS

Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2023: NWS, NFLX, CMLS, TM

May 12, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.1%.

In company news, News Corp's (NWS) shares were up 8.1% after it posted fiscal Q3 results late Thursday that beat the expectations of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Netflix (NFLX) is planning to cut spending by about $300 million in 2023 amid a competitive background, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation. The streaming giant's shares were down 1.5%.

Cumulus Media (CMLS) said it has started a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to buy up to $10 million of its class A common shares at a price not more than $3.25 and not less than $2.85 per share, excluding withholding taxes and interest. Shares jumped past 11%.

Toyota (TM) vehicle data of more than 2 million users in Japan who had signed up for the automaker's cloud-based Connected service had been publicly available for a decade due to human error, multiple media outlets reported Friday, citing a company spokesperson. Toyota shares were rising 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWS
NFLX
CMLS
TM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.