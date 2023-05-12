Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2023: NWS, NFLX, CMLS, TM

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.1%.

In company news, News Corp's (NWS) shares were up 8.1% after it posted fiscal Q3 results late Thursday that beat the expectations of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Netflix (NFLX) is planning to cut spending by about $300 million in 2023 amid a competitive background, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation. The streaming giant's shares were down 1.5%.

Cumulus Media (CMLS) said it has started a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to buy up to $10 million of its class A common shares at a price not more than $3.25 and not less than $2.85 per share, excluding withholding taxes and interest. Shares jumped past 11%.

Toyota (TM) vehicle data of more than 2 million users in Japan who had signed up for the automaker's cloud-based Connected service had been publicly available for a decade due to human error, multiple media outlets reported Friday, citing a company spokesperson. Toyota shares were rising 0.3%.

