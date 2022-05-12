Markets
GM

Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2022: GM,BMBL,BROS,BYND

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were ending mixed on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.5% but the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, General Motors (GM) slumped 5% following a double downgrade of the automaker by Wells Fargo to underweight from overweight, coupled with a reduction in its price target for the company's stock to $33.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was slipping 4.5%, partially recovering from an early 22% slide to a record low of $20.50 a share, after the plant-based meat company late Wednesday served up a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss of $1.58 per share, compared with the Wall Street consensus looking for a $0.97 per share loss for the three months ended April 2. Net revenue increased 1.2% year-over-year to $109.5 million, also lagging the $111.6 million analyst mean.

Dutch Bros (BROS) was sinking almost 27%, earlier sinking nearly 42% to a post-IPO low of $20.05 a share, after overnight reporting a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss and the coffee shop chain forecast FY22 revenue in a range of $700 million to $715 million, trailing the Wall Street consensus looking for $717.8 million in revenue this year.

Among advancers, Bumble (BMBL) rallied Thursday, with shares of the online dating platform adding over 26% after it reported above-consensus Q1 results, including a 24% year-over-year increase in revenue to $211.2 million during the March quarter and beating the Capital IQ mean estimate by $2.9 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM BMBL BROS BYND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular