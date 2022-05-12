Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2022: BYND, DIS, SIX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 1.8% lower recently.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was down more than 23% after it booked a net loss of $1.58 per share for its Q1 ended April 2, compared with a $0.43 per share loss on a GAAP basis during the first three months of 2021. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for a GAAP net loss of $0.97 per share.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per diluted share, up from $0.79 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.19. Walt Disney was more than 4% lower recently.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) was up more than 1% after it reported a fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.76 per share, narrower than the loss of $1.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.05.

