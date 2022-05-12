Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2022: BMBL,BROS,BYND

Consumer stocks were mixed during Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In company news, Bumble (BMBL) rallied Thursday, with shares of the online dating platform adding over 22% after it reported above-consensus Q1 results, including a 24% year-over-year increase in revenue to $211.2 million during the March quarter and beating the Capital IQ mean estimate by $2.9 million.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was climbing 2.1%, recovering from an early 22% slide to a record low of $20.50 a share, after the plant-based meat company late Wednesday served up a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss of $1.58 per share, compared with the Wall Street consensus looking for a $0.97 per share loss for the three months ended April 2. Net revenue increased 1.2% year-over-year to $109.5 million, also lagging the $111.6 million analyst mean.

Dutch Bros (BROS) was sinking almost 28%, earlier sinking nearly 42% to a post-IPO low of $20.05 a share, after overnight reporting a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss and the coffee shop chain forecast FY22 revenue in a range of $700 million to $715 million, trailing the Wall Street consensus looking for $717.8 million in revenue this year.

