Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2021: WEN, DFH, WWW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.01% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.9%.

Wendy's (WEN) was climbing past 4% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.20, up from $0.09 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.15.

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) was up more than 3% as it reported net income of $16.1 million, a 145% increase versus a year ago, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.18 for Q1 of 2021. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.20.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) was over 4% lower even as it posted fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share that increased from $0.28 a year ago. The result compares with the $0.41 EPS consensus from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

