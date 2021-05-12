Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2021: GO,GRUB,FUBO

Consumer stocks were sliding in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 2.6%.

In company news, Grocery Outlet (GO) dropped over 16% after the retail chain reported an year-over-year drop in sales to $752.5 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $757.2 million.

GrubHub (GRUB) slid 8.5% after Wednesday announcing its Grubhub Direct commission-free platform allowing independent restaurants to create tailored ordering websites and providing them with access to diner data. Grubhub will not charge setup and monthly hosting fees through April 2022, it said.

FuboTV (FUBO) climbed 12.5% after reporting an increase in Q1 revenue to $119.7 million from $7.3 million during the year-ago period, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $103.9 million. The streaming television company also raised its FY21 revenue outlook above Street views.

