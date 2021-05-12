Markets
GO

Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2021: GO,GRUB,FUBO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were sliding in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 2.6%.

In company news, Grocery Outlet (GO) dropped over 16% after the retail chain reported an year-over-year drop in sales to $752.5 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $757.2 million.

GrubHub (GRUB) slid 8.5% after Wednesday announcing its Grubhub Direct commission-free platform allowing independent restaurants to create tailored ordering websites and providing them with access to diner data. Grubhub will not charge setup and monthly hosting fees through April 2022, it said.

FuboTV (FUBO) climbed 12.5% after reporting an increase in Q1 revenue to $119.7 million from $7.3 million during the year-ago period, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $103.9 million. The streaming television company also raised its FY21 revenue outlook above Street views.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GO GRUB FUBO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular