Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2021: DAR,GO,GRUB,FUBO

Consumer stocks declined Wednesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 3.4%.

In company news, Darling Ingredients (DAR) rose 3.2% after the food ingredients company reported improved Q1 financial results compared with year-ago levels, earning $0.90 per share during the three months ended April 3 on $1.05 billion in net sales, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.63 per share Q1 profit on $1.03 billion in sales.

FuboTV (FUBO) climbed 9% after reporting an increase in Q1 revenue to $119.7 million from $7.3 million during the year-ago period, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $103.9 million. The streaming television company also raised its FY21 revenue outlook above Street views.

Among decliners, GrubHub (GRUB) slid 9% after Wednesday announcing its Grubhub Direct commission-free platform allowing independent restaurants to create tailored ordering websites and providing them with access to diner data. Grubhub will not charge setup and monthly hosting fees through April 2022, it said.

Grocery Outlet (GO) dropped 19% after the retail chain reported a year-over-year drop in sales to $752.5 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $757.2 million.

