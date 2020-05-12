Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2020: PRPL, AMZN, AMC, HMC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were inactive premarket Tuesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were little changed on light trading volume.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) was gaining over 17% in value after reporting Q1 net income of $0.11 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.02 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected income of $0.02.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) was up more than 4% after The Daily Mail, citing unidentified sources, reported over the weekend that Amazon.com (AMZN) is looking at the beleaguered theater chain as a potential takeover target.

Honda Motor (HMC) was down more than 3% after saying it has decided against giving full-year 2021 guidance after fiscal fourth-quarter losses more than doubled amid a slump in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales slumped by almost 15% to 3.46 trillion Japanese yen ($32.22 billion) during the three months to March 31, the Tokyo-based group said in its earnings statement.

