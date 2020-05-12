Markets
PRPL

Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2020: PRPL, AMZN, AMC, HMC, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were inactive premarket Tuesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were little changed on light trading volume.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) was gaining over 17% in value after reporting Q1 net income of $0.11 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.02 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected income of $0.02.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) was up more than 4% after The Daily Mail, citing unidentified sources, reported over the weekend that Amazon.com (AMZN) is looking at the beleaguered theater chain as a potential takeover target.

Honda Motor (HMC) was down more than 3% after saying it has decided against giving full-year 2021 guidance after fiscal fourth-quarter losses more than doubled amid a slump in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales slumped by almost 15% to 3.46 trillion Japanese yen ($32.22 billion) during the three months to March 31, the Tokyo-based group said in its earnings statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRPL AMZN AMC HMC XLP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular