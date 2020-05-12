Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2020: OSTK,CELH,PRPL,TRI,TRI.TO

Consumer stocks gave back their narrow mid-day gains, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping about 0.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 1.0%.

In company news, Overstock.com (OSTK) rose over 5% after reporting a 130% increase in sales so far during its current Q2 ending in June compared with year-ago levels as stay-at-home orders force many consumers online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Home furnishings have been an "outsized" beneficiary of the increased popularity of online shopping, the company told participants at its virtual annual meeting on Tuesday, with new customer growth rising about 85% and 260% since the start of 2020 and April 1, respectively, it said.

Celsius Holding (CELH) jumped nearly 15% after Tuesday reporting a surprise Q1 profit, earning $0.01 per share during the three months ended March 31, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share net loss. Revenue for the fitness drink company increased 95% over year-ago levels to $28.2 million, also exceeding the $23.4 million Street view.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) rose over 4% after the bedding seller swung to a Q1 profit, earning $0.11 per share during the three months ended March 31, improving on a $0.02 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting GAAP net income of $0.02 per share. Net sales increased to $122.4 million from $83.6 million last year, topping the $104.8 million analyst mean.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) was down 1.5% in recent trade after the Toronto-based news and financial data company late Monday priced a CAD$1.4 billion offering of 2.239% notes due 2025. Net proceeds will be used to repay debt owed under the company's credit facility and commercial paper program, it said.

