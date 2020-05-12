Consumer Sector Update for 05/12/2020: CELH,PRPL,TRI,TRI.TO

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was adding about 0.1%.

In company news, Celsius Holding (CELH) jumped 11% after Tuesday reporting a surprise Q1 profit, earning $0.01 per share during the three months ended March 31, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share net loss. Revenue for the fitness drink company increased 95% over year-ago levels to $28.2 million, also exceeding the $23.4 million Street view.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) rose almost 9% after the bedding seller swung to a Q1 profit, earning $0.11 per share during the three months ended March 31, improving on a $0.02 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting GAAP net income of $0.02 per share. Net sales increased to $122.4 million from $83.6 million last year, topping the $104.8 million analyst mean.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) was down 0.8% in recent trade after the Toronto-based news and financial data company late Monday priced a CAD$1.4 billion offering of 2.239% notes due 2025. Net proceeds will be used to repay debt owed under the company's credit facility and commercial paper program, it said.

