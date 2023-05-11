Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2023: TPR, DIS, JD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.08% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.07%.

Tapestry (TPR) was climbing past 8% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, up from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60.

Walt Disney (DIS) was declining by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.93 per share, down from $1.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.94.

JD.com (JD) was over 4% higher as it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 4.76 Chinese renminbi ($0.69) per diluted American depositary share, up from 2.53 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 3.49 renminbi.

