Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2023: DIS, TPR, DNUT

Consumer stocks were mixed on Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) shares slumped almost 9% after it reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results late Wednesday, but lowered its forecast for fiscal 2023 and reported a drop in subscribers to its streaming service.

Tapestry (TPR) shares were rising 10% after it delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, prompting the luxury fashion company to raise its full-year outlook.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results amid a double-digit sales increase in the US, while the doughnut chain affirmed its full-year outlook. Its shares rose 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.