News & Insights

Markets
DIS

Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2023: DIS, TPR, DNUT

May 11, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed on Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) shares slumped almost 9% after it reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results late Wednesday, but lowered its forecast for fiscal 2023 and reported a drop in subscribers to its streaming service.

Tapestry (TPR) shares were rising 10% after it delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, prompting the luxury fashion company to raise its full-year outlook.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results amid a double-digit sales increase in the US, while the doughnut chain affirmed its full-year outlook. Its shares rose 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
TPR
DNUT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.