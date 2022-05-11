Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2022: SKIN,CELH,GO,ELY

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.2%.

In company news, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) slumped almost 14% to a 13-month low after the cosmetics firm overnight a Q1 net loss of $0.13 per share, down from $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.01 per share for the three months ended March 31.

To the upside Callaway Golf (ELY) was up more than 10% after overnight reporting Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and boosting its FY22 revenue outlook above Street views, now projecting between $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion compared with its prior guidance looking for revenue this year in a range of $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. Analysts, on average, are expecting $3.83 billion, according to Capital IQ.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) surged more than 13% higher after the energy drinks firm reported Q1 net income of $0.09 per share, up from $0.01 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share profit. Net sales grew 167% to $133.4 million, also exceeding the $114.3 million Street view.

Grocery Outlet (GO) gained over 14% after the retailer earned $0.22 per share on $831.4 million in net sales during its Q1 ended April 2, topping Wall Street estimates by $0.03 per share and $21 million, respectively. It also raised its FY22 forecast for non-GAAP net income and sales above analyst expectations.

