Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2022: CELH,GO,ELY

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.4%.

In company news, Celsius Holdings (CELH) surged more than 15% higher after the energy drinks firm reported Q1 net income of $0.09 per share, up from $0.01 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share profit. Net sales grew 167% to $133.4 million, also exceeding the $114.3 million Street view.

Grocery Outlet (GO) gained over 14% after the retailer earned $0.22 per share on $831.4 million in net sales during its Q1 ended April 2, topping Wall Street estimates by $0.03 per share and $21 million, respectively. It also raised its FY22 forecast for non-GAAP net income and sales above analyst expectations.

Callaway Golf (ELY) was up more than 12% after overnight reporting Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and boosting its FY22 revenue outlook above Street views, now projecting between $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion compared with its prior guidance looking for revenue this year in a range of $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. Analysts, on average, are expecting $3.83 billion, according to Capital IQ.

