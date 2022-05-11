Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2022: CELH, DNUT, OLPX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.51% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 1%.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) shares were gaining more than 6% after it reported late Tuesday Q1 net income of $0.09 per diluted share, up from $0.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.03 per share.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, down from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.07. Krispy Kreme shares were more than 6% higher recently.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11. Olaplex Holdings shares were recently down more than 4%.

