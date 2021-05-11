Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2021: HBI, IGT, JMIA

Consumer stocks were dropping ahead of Tuesday's opening bell as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.15% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 2.10% lower recently.

In company news, Hanesbrands (HBI) was down more than 11% despite reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per diluted share and revenue of $1.51 billion in Q1, up from adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.20 billion a year ago.

International Game Technology (IGT) was more than 5% higher after reporting a profit of $0.44 per share in Q1, compared with a year-ago loss of $1.21 per share. It also reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up from $814 million last year.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) was slumping by almost 24% after it reported Q1 sales of 27.4 million euros, down from sales of 29.3 million euros a year ago. It also said that the ongoing pandemic as well as the ensuing macroeconomic challenges "result in substantial uncertainty concerning our operating environment and financial outlook".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.