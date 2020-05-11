Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2020: GIS,ANGI,MAR

Consumer stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding about 0.4%.

In company news, General Mills (GIS) rose nearly 2% after the company said it expects to exceed its FY20 earnings and sales guidance because consumers are eating more at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted operating profit is expected to beat its previous view for a 4% to 6% rise and a 6% to 8% advance in adjusted diluted per-share earnings, it said.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) rose more than 14% after Citigroup raised its price target for the company's stock to $10 a share from $6.50 and Wedbush boosted its price target for ANGI shares by $2 to $8 each. Citigroup also kept its buy investment recommendation for the stock while Wedbush maintained its neutral rating.

Marriott International (MAR) fell 5% after the hospitality chain reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.26 per share, down from a $1.41 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.78 per share. The company Monday said the group president of its Americas unit, Dave Grissen, will step down from the post late in 2020 and retire from the company next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.