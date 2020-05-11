Markets
COTY

Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2020: COTY, AN, MAR, XLY, XLP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer firms were retreating premarket Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.36% lower, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down almost 1% recently.

Coty (COTY) was gaining over 13% in value even as it booked Q3 adjusted loss of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted gain of $0.13 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a gain of $0.01.

AutoNation (AN) was advancing past 7% as it posted Q1 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.91, down from $0.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.72.

Marriott International (MAR) was down more than 2% after it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.26 for Q1, compared with $1.41 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.78.

