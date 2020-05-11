Consumer Sector Update for 05/11/2020: AMC,AMZN,GIS,ANGI,MAR

Consumer stocks turned mixed in late Monday trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.1%, reversing a moderate gain earlier this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was hanging on to a 0.1% gain shortly before the closing bell.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) jumped as much as 56% higher on Monday, topping out at $6.40 a share, following a report in the Daily Mail that said the struggling movie theater chain has been talking with Amazon.com (AMZN) about a potential takeover. The Mail, citing unidentified sources, this weekend reported AMC could be nearing bankruptcy and providing the online retail giant with an opportunity to acquire a new outlet for its Prime streaming video service at a bargain price. It was not clear, however, whether the discussions were still active or will lead to a deal, the newspaper said.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) rose more than 18% after Citigroup raised its price target on the company's stock to $10 a share from $6.50 and Wedbush boosted its price target for ANGI shares by $2 to $8 each. Citigroup also kept its buy investment recommendation for the stock while Wedbush maintained its neutral rating.

General Mills (GIS) rose nearly 2% after the company said it expects to exceed its FY20 earnings and sales guidance because consumers are eating more at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted operating profit is expected to beat its previous view for a 4% to 6% rise and a 6% to 8% advance in adjusted diluted per-share earnings, it said.

Marriott International (MAR) fell 5.4% after the hospitality chain reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.26 per share, down from a $1.41 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.78 per share. The company Monday said the group president of its Americas unit, Dave Grissen, will step down from the post late in 2020 and retire from the company next year.

