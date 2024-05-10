Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2024: VSCO, SHCO, TGT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advanced by 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.3% recently.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) advanced by over 13% after it reported preliminary fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.07 to $0.12 per diluted share, compared with a guidance of a loss of $0.15 to earnings of $0.10.

Soho House (SHCO) was 0.4% higher after it reported a Q1 revenue of $263.1 million, compared with $255.2 million a year earlier.

Target (TGT) will not offer its LGBTQ-themed goods in certain stores for Pride Month this June in response to backlash to the collection last year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Target was up 0.2% premarket.

