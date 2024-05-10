News & Insights

Markets
VSCO

Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2024: VSCO, SHCO, TGT, XLP, XLY

May 10, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advanced by 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.3% recently.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) advanced by over 13% after it reported preliminary fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.07 to $0.12 per diluted share, compared with a guidance of a loss of $0.15 to earnings of $0.10.

Soho House (SHCO) was 0.4% higher after it reported a Q1 revenue of $263.1 million, compared with $255.2 million a year earlier.

Target (TGT) will not offer its LGBTQ-themed goods in certain stores for Pride Month this June in response to backlash to the collection last year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Target was up 0.2% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSCO
SHCO
TGT
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.