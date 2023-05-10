News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2023: WWW, MBC, PFGC, XLP, XLY

May 10, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.34%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) was more than 4% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, down from $0.38 earlier but still above the $0.03 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

MasterBrand (MBC) was gaining more than 15% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.28, down from $0.40 a year earlier but higher than the $0.12 estimate from one analyst polled by Capital IQ.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) was climbing past 2% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.83 per diluted share, up from $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.71.

