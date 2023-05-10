Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2023: DIS, ABNB, IAC, TSLA

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) edging down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, a board backed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will discuss a proposal to set up a code enforcement system in Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World theme parks. Disney shares dropped 0.8%.

Airbnb (ABNB) shares dropped past 10% after the company issued soft Q2 guidance and forecasted "unfavorable" growth in nights and experiences compared with a year earlier.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) shares were up more than 12% after the company swung to profit in Q1.

Tesla's (TSLA) Black former worker, Owen Diaz, who was awarded $3.2 million by a jury in a race-discrimination case, reportedly asked for a third trial seeking more money after accusing the electric automaker's lawyers of "egregious misconduct," Reuters reported. Tesla shares were little changed.

