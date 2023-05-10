Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2023: ABNB, IAC, TSLA

Consumer stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

In company news, Airbnb (ABNB) shares dropped 11% after the company issued soft Q2 guidance and forecast "unfavorable" growth in nights and experiences compared with a year earlier.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) shares were up more than 12% after the company swung to profit in Q1.

Tesla's (TSLA) Black former worker, Owen Diaz, who was awarded $3.2 million by a jury in a race-discrimination case, reportedly asked for a third trial seeking more money after accusing the electric automaker's lawyers of "egregious misconduct," Reuters reported. Tesla was down 1.1%.

