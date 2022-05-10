Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2022: USFD,LZ,PTON,ANGI

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower on Tuesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sliding 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 0.4%.

In company news, US Foods Holding (USFD) added 4% after the packaged-foods company Tuesday said CEO Pietro Satriano will step down and will not stand for reelection as director as part of an agreement with activist investors Sachem Head Capital Management. Sachem has been pushing for changes at US Foods.

Angi (ANGI) rose over 22% on Tuesday after the home-services platform company reported a 13% increase in its Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels, climbing to $436.2 million during the three months ended March 31 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $432.9 million in revenue.

Among decliners, Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 9.1% after the exercise equipment company reported a net loss of $2.27 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, down compared with its $0.03 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.86 per share loss. Revenue declined 24% from year-ago levels to $964.3 million, also trailing the $971 million analyst mean.

LegalZoom.com (LZ) was retreating more than 10% in late trade, reversing a nearly 3% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the legal advice website company announcing a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Sparks women's professional basketball team.

