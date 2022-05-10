Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2022: PTON, EYE, SYY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.47% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 2%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was shedding over 16% in value after it reported a fiscal Q3 net loss of $2.27 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.86.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) was over 34% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted profit of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.32 per share.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) was climbing past 3% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.55.

