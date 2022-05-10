Markets
PTON

Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2022: PTON, EYE, SYY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.47% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 2%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was shedding over 16% in value after it reported a fiscal Q3 net loss of $2.27 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.86.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) was over 34% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted profit of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.32 per share.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) was climbing past 3% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON EYE SYY XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular