Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2022: LZ,PTON,ANGI

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sliding 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 0.9%.

In company news, LegalZoom.com (LZ) was retreating more than 10% in recent trade, reversing a nearly 3% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the legal advice website company announcing a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Sparks women's professional basketball team. The deal marks the second phase of LegalZoom's collaboration that began last year with the NBA, WNBA and G-League to promote its Fast Break for Small Business initiative, which will provide $6 million in grants and LegalZoom services to smaller companies nationwide, with a particular emphasis on women-, black-, indigenous-, and people of color- and LGTBQ+ owned businesses.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 7.5% after the exercise equipment company reported a net loss of $2.27 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, down compared with its $0.03 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ expecting an $0.86 per share loss. Revenue declined 24% from year-ago levels to $964.3 million, also trailing the $971 million analysts mean.

Angi (ANGI) rose almost 21% on Tuesday after the home-services platform company reported a 13% increase in its Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels, climbing to $436.2 million during the three months ended March 31 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $432.9 million in revenue.

