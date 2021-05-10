Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2021: SIC,BX,PRTY,REV

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Select Interior Concepts (SIC) climbed almost 17% after announcing the sale of its residential design services unit to a Blackstone (BX) portfolio company for around $215 million in cash.

Party City (PRTY) rose nearly 19% after the retailer reported improved Q1 financial results over year-ago levels that were better than Wall Street expectations, and also projected Q2 sales topping analyst estimates.

Revlon (REV) slid 9.3% after the cosmetics company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $1.55 per share on $445 million in net sales, down from its $1.22 per share adjusted loss on $457.2 million in sales during the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $1.08 per share net loss on $520.2 million in revenue.

