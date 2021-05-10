Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2021: COTY, MAR, PRTY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-bell activity. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.12%.

Coty (COTY) was down almost 4% as it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.00 for Q3 of fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.01.

Marriott International (MAR) was almost 1% lower after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, down from adjusted EPS of $0.49. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.03.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) was gaining over 10% in value after saying it narrowed its Q1 adjusted net loss to $0.05 per share from a prior-year loss of $0.28 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.18 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.