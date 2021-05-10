Markets
COTY

Consumer Sector Update for 05/10/2021: COTY, MAR, PRTY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-bell activity. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.12%.

Coty (COTY) was down almost 4% as it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.00 for Q3 of fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.01.

Marriott International (MAR) was almost 1% lower after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, down from adjusted EPS of $0.49. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.03.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) was gaining over 10% in value after saying it narrowed its Q1 adjusted net loss to $0.05 per share from a prior-year loss of $0.28 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.18 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COTY MAR PRTY XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular