YETI

Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2024: YETI, WMG, AGS

May 09, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.9%.

In corporate news, Yeti (YETI) reported stronger-than-expected gains in Q1 results on Thursday and upped its full-year per-share earnings target, while conservatively reiterating its sales guidance amid an uncertain environment. Its shares jumped almost 13%.

Warner Music Group (WMG) reported stronger-than-expected gains in fiscal Q2 results on Thursday despite taking a revenue hit from its terminated distribution deal with BMG, though it warned the BMG revenue impact will be bigger in H2. Warner Music shares tumbled 6.7%.

PlayAGS (AGS) shares soared 28% after it said Thursday it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Brightstar Capital Partners for about $1.1 billion.

