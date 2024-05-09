Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2024: YETI, H, PLNT, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slightly higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

YETI Holdings (YETI) shares were up over 14% after the company reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS outlook.

Hyatt Hotels (H) stock was down more than 3% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.41 a year earlier but still missing the $0.95 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) shares were down nearly 3% after it lowered its full-year adjusted EPS and revenue growth outlook.

