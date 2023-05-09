Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2023: WEN, UA, UAA, COTY, F

Consumer stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) easing 0.1%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose 1.3% from a year earlier during the week ended May 6 after an identical 1.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Wendy's (WEN) said it has asked Google Cloud to develop Wendy's FreshAI to bring generative artificial intelligence technology to the drive-through food ordering process. Wendy's shares added 0.5%.

Under Armour (UAA, UA) shares were dropping more than 5% after it outlined a full-year profit outlook below market expectations, even though it logged positive results in its fiscal Q4.

Coty (COTY) raised its outlook for fiscal 2023 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 results led by a revenue gain in its prestige business, though it indicated that comparable sales in Q4 could decelerate sequentially. Shares dropped 2.6%.

Ford (F) will test a small fleet of prototype hydrogen fuel-cell versions of its electric E-Transit model in a three-year project with BP (BP) and online supermarket Ocado, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the company's UK chairman. Ford shares were down 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.