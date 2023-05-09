News & Insights

Markets
WEN

Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2023: WEN, UA, UAA, COTY, F

May 09, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) easing 0.1%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose 1.3% from a year earlier during the week ended May 6 after an identical 1.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Wendy's (WEN) said it has asked Google Cloud to develop Wendy's FreshAI to bring generative artificial intelligence technology to the drive-through food ordering process. Wendy's shares added 0.5%.

Under Armour (UAA, UA) shares were dropping more than 5% after it outlined a full-year profit outlook below market expectations, even though it logged positive results in its fiscal Q4.

Coty (COTY) raised its outlook for fiscal 2023 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 results led by a revenue gain in its prestige business, though it indicated that comparable sales in Q4 could decelerate sequentially. Shares dropped 2.6%.

Ford (F) will test a small fleet of prototype hydrogen fuel-cell versions of its electric E-Transit model in a three-year project with BP (BP) and online supermarket Ocado, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the company's UK chairman. Ford shares were down 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEN
UA
UAA
COTY
F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.