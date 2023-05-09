Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2023: UA, UAA, COTY, F

Consumer stocks were decreasing Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down about 0.2%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose 1.3% from a year earlier during the week ended May 6 after an identical 1.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Under Armour (UAA, UA) shares were dropping more than 6% after it outlined a full-year profit outlook below market expectations, even though the sportswear company logged positive results in its fiscal Q4.

Coty (COTY) raised its outlook for fiscal 2023 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 results led by a revenue gain in its prestige business, though it indicated that comparable sales in Q4 could decelerate sequentially. Shares dropped 3.1%.

Ford (F) will test a small fleet of prototype hydrogen fuel-cell versions of its electric E-Transit model in a three-year project with BP (BP) and online supermarket Ocado, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the company's UK chairman. Ford shares were down 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.