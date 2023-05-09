Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2023: SEAS, TPX, AMCR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.6%.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) was declining by more than 4% after it reported a Q1 loss of $0.26 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) was over 2% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, down from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

Amcor (AMCR) said it has entered a deal to buy Moda Systems, a maker of meat, poultry and dairy packaging machines. Amcor was slipping past 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.