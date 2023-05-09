News & Insights

Markets
SEAS

Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2023: SEAS, TPX, AMCR, XLP, XLY

May 09, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.6%.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) was declining by more than 4% after it reported a Q1 loss of $0.26 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) was over 2% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, down from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

Amcor (AMCR) said it has entered a deal to buy Moda Systems, a maker of meat, poultry and dairy packaging machines. Amcor was slipping past 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEAS
TPX
AMCR
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.