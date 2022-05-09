Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2022: PRTY,RIVN,F,ENR,PCOM

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 4.0%.

In company news, Party City (PRTY) was almost 62% lower late in Monday trading, recovering only slightly from a 64% retreat to its lowest share price since May 2020 that followed the retailer reporting a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.22 per share, expanding on a $0.05 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.12 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Net sales grew 1.4% year-over-year to $433 million but also lagged the $435.8 million analyst mean.

Rivian (RIVN) was more than 21% lower, earlier sinking 22% to touch a post-IPO low of $22.45 a share, following reports Ford (F) Monday was selling 8 million of the electric truck company's shares, one day after the 180-day lockup period expired following Rivian's Nov. 10 initial public offering of stock. Ford owned 101.9 million Rivian shares prior to Monday's transaction, or about 10.9% of its outstanding stock, after investing $820 million in the company through a pair of 2019 private placements, according to regulatory filings. Ford shares were 5% lower this afternoon.

Energizer Holdings (ENR) rose over 12% after the household, and specialty batteries and lighting products company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q2 ended March 31 and raised its FY22 sales forecast, now expecting an increase in the low single percentage digits compared with its prior guidance projecting little change from its FY21 sales.

Points.com (PCOM) rose as much as 44% to reach its highest share price since March 2014, after the customer-loyalty technology company agreed to a $385 million buyout offer from privately held Plusgrade Parent, with investors set to receive $25 in cash for each of their Points.com shares, representing a nearly 47% premium to Friday's closing price.

