Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2022: JOUT, COTY, TSN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.64%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 2%.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) was retreating by more than 27% as it reported a Q1 net profit of $0.97 per share, down from $2.74 a year earlier.

Coty (COTY) was over 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.03, up from $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.01.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was advancing by over 2% as it reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted net income of $2.29 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.88.

