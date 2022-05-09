Markets
JOUT

Consumer Sector Update for 05/09/2022: JOUT, COTY, TSN, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.64%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 2%.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) was retreating by more than 27% as it reported a Q1 net profit of $0.97 per share, down from $2.74 a year earlier.

Coty (COTY) was over 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.03, up from $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.01.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was advancing by over 2% as it reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted net income of $2.29 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JOUT COTY TSN XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular