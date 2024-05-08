Consumer Sector Update for 05/08/2024: UBER, TRIP, FOX, FOXA

Consumer stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.6%.

In corporate news, Uber (UBER) shares tumbled more than 8% after reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.32 per diluted share, widening from a $0.08 per-share loss a year earlier.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) shares sank 28% after the company said there is currently no deal that is in the best interest of the company, though it will continue to evaluate proposed alternatives.

Fox (FOX, FOXA) posted stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results on Wednesday as an increase in affiliate revenue and growth at streaming app Tubi countered a pullback in advertising that largely reflected the absence of the Super Bowl. Its shares were rising past 2%.

