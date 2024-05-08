Consumer Sector Update for 05/08/2024: SHOP, WWW, BUD, TRIP

Consumer stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Shopify (SHOP) reported better-than-expected Q1 results amid double-digit gross merchandise volume gains, but the company flagged a sales growth slowdown in the current period. The stock plunged 19%.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) shares surged 11% after the company posted Q1 results that exceeded estimates by analysts.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) reported Q1 underlying earnings of $0.75 a share, up from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.66. The stock climbed 4%.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) shares tumbled 30% after the company said there's currently no deal in the best interest of the company, though it will continue to evaluate proposed alternatives.

