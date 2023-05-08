Consumer Sector Update for 05/08/2023: SPB, HEAR, TSN

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In company news, Spectrum Brands (SPB) shares were climbing 4.3% after the US Justice Department said Friday it reached a settlement of its antitrust challenge to Assa Abloy's proposed $4.3 billion acquisition of Spectrum's hardware and home improvement division.

Tyson Foods (TSN) posted a surprise fiscal Q2 loss with all three of its protein categories hit by unfavorable market conditions, prompting the company to lower its full-year sales outlook. Shares slumped 16%.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) said its board of directors formed a committee to review a range of opportunities to maximize shareholder value, including potential strategic deals. Shares dropped 8.8%.

