Consumer Sector Update for 05/08/2023: SIX, TSN, DISH

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) flat and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.3%.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) was up 14% after reporting a fiscal Q1 loss Monday of $0.84 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.76 a year earlier but narrower than a $0.85-per-share loss expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue for the quarter ended April 2 rose to $142.2 million from $138.1 million a year earlier.

Tyson Foods (TSN) slumped nearly 10%. The company reported its fiscal Q2 swung to an adjusted net loss, compared with earnings of $0.80 expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

DISH Network (DISH) was down 2.4%, after reporting lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

